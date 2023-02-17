Euro Gains 0.16% to $1.0696 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0696 dollars per euro (0.9350 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up nine of the past 13 weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 5.55% from its 52-week high of 1.1325 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Up 11.46% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.07% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

