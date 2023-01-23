Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.16% to $1.0874 -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0874 dollars per euro (0.9197 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.79% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.32% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 3.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.60% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.57% 0.6463 Delayed Quote.0.83%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.28% 1.13856 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.23784 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.687994 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.74785 Delayed Quote.1.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.087 Delayed Quote.1.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.74% 0.011289 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.62% 0.012276 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.64884 Delayed Quote.1.93%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.919963 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
Latest news "Economy"
05:58pUkraine pledges sweeping personnel changes as allies jostle over tanks
RE
05:54pADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Barclays Trade Actively
DJ
05:50p'We all want to know why': Police chief on California shooting
RE
05:50pAnalysis-Lula confronts Brazil military's pro-Bolsonaro lean with carrot and stick
RE
05:44pAustralian Consumer Confidence Drops Amid Recession Warnings
DJ
05:43pU.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
RE
05:43p FDA proposes shift to annual COVID shots
RE
05:40pCameroon denies asking for help to mediate separatist conflict
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 95.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.16% to $1.0874 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
2Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Close Brothers, Skyworks, V..
3Musk to return to stand in fraud trial over 2018 Tesla tweet
4Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
5Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism

HOT NEWS