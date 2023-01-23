Euro Gains 0.16% to $1.0874 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0874 dollars per euro (0.9197 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.79% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Off 5.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.32% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 3.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

