Euro Gains 0.17% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0413 dollars per euro (0.9604 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.17% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.66% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022
--Off 9.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 7.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.36% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-24-22 1734ET