Euro Gains 0.17% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0413 dollars per euro (0.9604 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.66% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 9.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.44% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.64876 Delayed Quote.0.96%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.36% 1.1633 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.33% 1.21131 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.720586 Delayed Quote.4.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7493 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.0409 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.011767 Delayed Quote.0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.62577 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 0.960892 Delayed Quote.10.27%
