Euro Gains 0.17% to $1.0413 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0413 dollars per euro (0.9604 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.66% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 9.10% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 8.51% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.36% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1734ET