Euro Gains 0.18% to $0.9999 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9999 dollars per euro (1.0002 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.32% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Off 15.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1766 hit Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
--Up 0.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept 6, 2022
--Down 15.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.56% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-15-22 1737ET