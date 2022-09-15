Euro Gains 0.18% to $0.9999 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9999 dollars per euro (1.0002 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 15.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1766 hit Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Up 0.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept 6, 2022

--Down 15.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1737ET