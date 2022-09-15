Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.18% to $0.9999 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9999 dollars per euro (1.0002 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 15.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1766 hit Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Up 0.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept 6, 2022

--Down 15.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.98% 0.6699 Delayed Quote.5.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.80% 1.14674 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.67% 1.1465 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.64% 0.756287 Delayed Quote.9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7555 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 0.9995 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.67% 0.012527 Delayed Quote.6.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.48% 0.012527 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.89% 0.59639 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.13% 1.0005 Delayed Quote.13.95%
HOT NEWS