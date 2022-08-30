Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.18% to $1.0015 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0015 dollars per euro (0.9986 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 15.69% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.94% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.83% 0.6843 Delayed Quote.8.18%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.62% 1.1631 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.60% 1.16504 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.70% 0.76287 Delayed Quote.10.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.69% 0.7634 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.0015 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.16% 0.012527 Delayed Quote.6.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.61268 Delayed Quote.-10.65%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 0.998502 Delayed Quote.14.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pChile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 100.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.18% to $1.0015 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.44% to $1.1655 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.05% to 138.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pRussia's Putin expresses deepest condolences on death of Gorbachev -Interfax
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.62% to $0.062 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.70% to $1557.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.05% to $19975.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pU.S. Army Grounds Entire Fleet Of Chinook Helicopters - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
2U.S. job openings rise in July; vacancies revised higher
3Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
4Ericsson set to fully wrap up Russian operations
5First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..

HOT NEWS