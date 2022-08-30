Euro Gains 0.18% to $1.0015 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0015 dollars per euro (0.9986 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.49% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 15.69% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.94% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

