Euro Gains 0.18% to $1.0214 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0214 dollars per euro (0.9791 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 14.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.19% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

