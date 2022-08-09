Log in
Euro Gains 0.18% to $1.0214 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0214 dollars per euro (0.9791 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.29% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 14.02% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 12.87% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.19% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.48% 0.68176 Delayed Quote.6.26%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.24% 1.18219 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.20754 Delayed Quote.-10.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.38% 0.759994 Delayed Quote.9.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.7757 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.02134 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.012301 Delayed Quote.4.92%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012569 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.62874 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 0.979106 Delayed Quote.11.77%
