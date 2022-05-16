Euro Gains 0.19% to $1.0433 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0433 dollars per euro (0.9585 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.48% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 14.85% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.48% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 14.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1736ET