  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Euro Gains 0.19% to $1.0637 -- Data Talk

12/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0637 dollars per euro (0.9402 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.14% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.85% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 6.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.18% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.47% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 1748ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.28% 0.63281 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.1345 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.20626 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.692775 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.73621 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.063 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.011375 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012102 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.6294 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.940734 Delayed Quote.7.09%
