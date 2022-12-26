Euro Gains 0.19% to $1.0637 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0637 dollars per euro (0.9402 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.37% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Off 7.14% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 10.85% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022
--Down 6.10% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.18% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.47% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
