Euro Gains 0.19% to $1.1599 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1599 dollars per euro (0.8622 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today the euro lost 0.01% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 5.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.58% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-15-21 1734ET