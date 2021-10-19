Euro Gains 0.19% to $1.1636 -- Data Talk

(Editor's Note: Data as of 4:30 p.m. ET)

Euro/dollar: 1.1636 dollars per euro (0.8594 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.19% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.32% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Off 5.61% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.51% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.75% vs the dollar

Data based on 4:30 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

