Euro Gains 0.20% to $1.0350 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0350 dollars per euro (0.9662 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Off 9.65% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
--Up 7.86% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 8.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.73% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.00% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-15-22 1734ET