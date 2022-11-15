Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.20% to $1.0350 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0350 dollars per euro (0.9662 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 9.65% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 7.86% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.00% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.75% 0.65303 Delayed Quote.1.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.68% 1.14621 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.92% 1.18683 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.11% 0.728093 Delayed Quote.4.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.75321 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.03486 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.39% 0.011911 Delayed Quote.2.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012336 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.17% 0.61602 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.25% 0.966314 Delayed Quote.10.10%
HOT NEWS