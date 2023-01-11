Euro Gains 0.20% to $1.0757 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0757 dollars per euro (0.9297 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 6.09% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 12.10% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.50% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

