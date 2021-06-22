Euro Gains 0.20% to $1.1944 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1944 dollars per euro (0.8373 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 6.46% from its 52-week low of 1.1219 hit Thursday, June 25, 2020

--Rose 5.62% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.31% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 1732ET