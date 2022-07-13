Euro Gains 0.21% to $1.0060 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0060 dollars per euro (0.9941 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.21% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 15.38% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 0.21% from its 52-week low of 1.0039 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022
--Down 15.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.05% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.55% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-13-22 1735ET