Euro Gains 0.21% to $1.0060 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0060 dollars per euro (0.9941 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 15.38% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.21% from its 52-week low of 1.0039 hit Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down 15.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 11.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1735ET