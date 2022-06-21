Euro Gains 0.22% to $1.0534 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0534 dollars per euro (0.9494 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.35% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1944 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021
--Up 1.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.87% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.38% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-21-22 1740ET