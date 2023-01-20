Euro Gains 0.22% to $1.0857 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0857 dollars per euro (0.9211 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 2.00% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.63% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 5.17% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.44% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.44% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1740ET