Euro Gains 0.22% to $1.0857 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0857 dollars per euro (0.9211 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 2.00% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.63% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Off 5.17% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 4.31% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.44% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.44% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-20-23 1740ET