Euro/dollar: 1.1000 dollars per euro (0.9091 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 0.44% from its 52-week high of 1.1049 hit Monday, April 24, 2023

--Up 14.63% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.56% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.78% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

05-02-23 1737ET