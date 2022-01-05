Euro Gains 0.22% to $1.1314 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1314 dollars per euro (0.8839 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 8.23% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.01% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 8.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.52% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1733ET