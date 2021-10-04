Euro Gains 0.22% to $1.1620 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1620 dollars per euro (0.8606 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

--Off 5.74% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.37% from its 52-week low of 1.1577 hit Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down 1.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.88% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1734ET