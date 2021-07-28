Euro Gains 0.22% to $1.1844 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1844 dollars per euro (0.8443 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.22% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.62% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 18, 2021 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 12, 2021

--Off 3.93% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.82% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

07-28-21 1733ET