Euro Gains 0.23% to $0.9825 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9825 dollars per euro (1.0179 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.23% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 15.91% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 2.39% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 15.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.61% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

