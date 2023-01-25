Euro Gains 0.25% to $1.0915 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0915 dollars per euro (0.9162 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 1.17% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 4.66% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.75% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 2.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.98% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1739ET