  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.25% to $1.0915 -- Data Talk

01/25/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0915 dollars per euro (0.9162 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.25% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Up for six straight sessions

--Up 1.17% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 4.66% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.75% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Down 2.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.98% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.51% 0.65057 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.36% 1.13644 Delayed Quote.0.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.65% 1.24127 Delayed Quote.2.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.39% 0.684112 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.74711 Delayed Quote.1.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.09213 Delayed Quote.1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.15% 0.011239 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.1.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.64831 Delayed Quote.2.20%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.30% 0.915642 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
