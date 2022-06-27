Euro Gains 0.26% to $1.0585 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0585 dollars per euro (0.9448 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.26% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.58% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Up eight of the past 10 sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 1.1924 hit Monday, June 28, 2021
--Up 1.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.40% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.93% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
