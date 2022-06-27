Euro Gains 0.26% to $1.0585 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0585 dollars per euro (0.9448 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.58% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 11.23% from its 52-week high of 1.1924 hit Monday, June 28, 2021

--Up 1.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.93% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 1747ET