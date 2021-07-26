Euro Gains 0.26% to $1.1803 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1803 dollars per euro (0.8473 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.27% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 16, 2021

--Off 4.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.47% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.43% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.46% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

