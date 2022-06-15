Euro Gains 0.27% to $1.0446 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0446 dollars per euro (0.9574 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.27% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.37% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022
--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 1.1997 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Up 0.61% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.69% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.15% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-15-22 1738ET