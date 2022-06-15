Euro Gains 0.27% to $1.0446 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0446 dollars per euro (0.9574 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.27% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, June 3, 2022

--Off 12.93% from its 52-week high of 1.1997 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up 0.61% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.15% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1738ET