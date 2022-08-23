Log in
Euro Gains 0.28% to $0.9971 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9971 dollars per euro (1.0030 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 16.06% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.28% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.21% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.50% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.33% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.38% 0.69471 Delayed Quote.7.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.27% 1.1866 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.54% 1.1832 Delayed Quote.-12.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.42% 0.774299 Delayed Quote.10.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.72% 0.7713 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 0.99696 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.26% 0.012557 Delayed Quote.5.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012524 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.63% 0.62135 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 1.003049 Delayed Quote.13.29%
