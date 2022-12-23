Advanced search
Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.0617 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0617 dollars per euro (0.9419 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.79% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 7.32% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.65% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.46% 0.6325 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.1344 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.20505 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.692669 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.7348 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.06172 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011375 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-10.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.62767 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.941868 Delayed Quote.7.19%
