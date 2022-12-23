Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.0617 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0617 dollars per euro (0.9419 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.79% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 7.32% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.65% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1740ET