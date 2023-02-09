Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0743 dollars per euro (0.9309 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 5.99% from its 52-week high of 1.1428 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.37% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.22% 0.6456 Delayed Quote.1.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.18% 1.1283 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.21175 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.23% 0.692583 Delayed Quote.0.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.74311 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.0737 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.0113 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.931359 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
05:31pEthereum Lost 6.76% to $1541.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS