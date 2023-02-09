Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0743 dollars per euro (0.9309 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 5.99% from its 52-week high of 1.1428 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.37% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

