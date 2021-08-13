Log in
Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1797 dollars per euro (0.8477 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 18, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

--Off 4.31% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.42% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.40% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.61% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.43% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1735ET

