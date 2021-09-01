Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.1842 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1842 dollars per euro (0.8445 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 0.76% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 3.94% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.06% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1737ET