Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.1842 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1842 dollars per euro (0.8445 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 0.76% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Up eight of the past nine sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Off 3.94% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Down 0.13% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.06% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-21 1737ET