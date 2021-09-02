Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.1875 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1875 dollars per euro (0.8421 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar
--Up for five straight sessions
--Up 1.04% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day percentage gain since Thursday, May 20, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up nine of the past 10 sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Off 3.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 2.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
--Rose 0.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.79% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-02-21 1736ET