Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.28% to $1.1875 -- Data Talk

09/02/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1875 dollars per euro (0.8421 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.28% vs. the dollar

--Up for five straight sessions

--Up 1.04% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 29, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Off 3.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 2.09% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1736ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pHalf of U.S. small businesses have unfilled job openings -NFIB
RE
05:53pBritain to raise taxes to pay for social care - The Telegraph
RE
05:51pExclusive-Reddit seeks to hire advisers for U.S. IPO -sources
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.09% to 109.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.46% to $1.3834 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1875 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 86.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pU.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
RE
05:29pUtilities Up Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:27pCommunications Services Down Amid Value Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
3Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..
5Tiziana Life Sciences : Precision Gains Access to Tiziana's Anti-CD3 An..

HOT NEWS