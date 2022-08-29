Log in
Euro Gains 0.31% to $0.9997 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9997 dollars per euro (1.0004 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 15.84% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.10% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.12% 0.68986 Delayed Quote.8.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.45% 1.17065 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.1704 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.18% 0.76916 Delayed Quote.10.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.42% 0.7683 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.62% 0.9998 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.45% 0.012506 Delayed Quote.6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012507 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.75% 0.61526 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.62% 1.0002 Delayed Quote.14.14%
