Euro Gains 0.31% to $0.9997 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9997 dollars per euro (1.0004 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 15.84% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 0.9943 hit Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down 15.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.25% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.10% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1734ET