Euro/dollar: 1.0612 dollars per euro (0.9424 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.32% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 10.59% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 4.34% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.32% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-16-23