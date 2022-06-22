Euro Gains 0.33% to $1.0569 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0569 dollars per euro (0.9462 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.69% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 11.47% from its 52-week high of 1.1938 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Up 1.79% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.39% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.55% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.07% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1737ET