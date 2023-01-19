Euro Gains 0.33% to $1.0833 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0833 dollars per euro (0.9231 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.33% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.41% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Off 5.38% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Up 12.89% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 4.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.21% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.21% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-19-23 1736ET