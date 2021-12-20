Euro Gains 0.33% to $1.1276 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1276 dollars per euro (0.8869 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.33% vs. the dollar
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Off 8.53% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.67% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 7.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.56% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
