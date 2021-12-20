Euro Gains 0.33% to $1.1276 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1276 dollars per euro (0.8869 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.53% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.67% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.70% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1736ET