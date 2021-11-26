Euro Gains 0.33% to $1.1318 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1318 dollars per euro (0.8836 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today the euro gained 0.96% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.04% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.04% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 5.39% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

11-26-21 1736ET