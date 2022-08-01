Log in
Euro Gains 0.35% to $1.0263 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0263 dollars per euro (0.9744 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Off 13.60% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 2.43% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.76% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.68436 Delayed Quote.6.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.23% 1.19399 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.70% 1.22489 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.65% 0.759573 Delayed Quote.9.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.7785 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.02574 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.15% 0.012345 Delayed Quote.4.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.47% 0.012664 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.88% 0.63319 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.47% 0.974906 Delayed Quote.11.20%
