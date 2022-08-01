Euro Gains 0.35% to $1.0263 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0263 dollars per euro (0.9744 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.35% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.64% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Off 13.60% from its 52-week high of 1.1879 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 2.43% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.76% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-01-22 1735ET