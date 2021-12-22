Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Gains 0.35% to $1.1327 -- Data Talk

12/22/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1327 dollars per euro (0.8829 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.78% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 8.12% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.12% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.50% 0.63635 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.29% 1.1786 Delayed Quote.4.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.3352 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.34% 0.687947 Delayed Quote.6.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.62% 0.7782 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.31% 1.1323 Delayed Quote.-7.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.20% 0.01169 Delayed Quote.4.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.23% 0.01325 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.72% 0.6812 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.33% 0.883205 Delayed Quote.8.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pPeru protesters to clear Las Bambas road, but unclear if mine will restart
RE
05:36pDogecoin Gained 2.62% to $0.176 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 0.20% to $4015.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Gained 0.05% to $49081.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 89.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.35% to $1.1327 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3352 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.03% to 114.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32p'Stay safe,' judge says, as Maxwell jury breaks for Christmas amid COVID surge
RE
05:32pLarge holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bad news accumulate for the British economy
2Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5Christmas supply-chain crisis has been averted, Biden and FedEx CEO dec..

HOT NEWS