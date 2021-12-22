Euro Gains 0.35% to $1.1327 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1327 dollars per euro (0.8829 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.35% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.78% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Off 8.12% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.12% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.28% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 1733ET