Euro Gains 0.38% to $1.1371 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1371 dollars per euro (0.8795 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 7.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.52% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.02% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1734ET