Euro Gains 0.38% to $1.1371 -- Data Talk

01/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1371 dollars per euro (0.8795 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 7.19% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.52% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.86% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.02% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.02% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.63418 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.19913 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.41% 1.36348 Delayed Quote.0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.41% 0.699756 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.76% 0.795 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.1368 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.02% 0.011918 Delayed Quote.0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.33% 0.013554 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.6786 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.35% 0.879662 Delayed Quote.0.14%
