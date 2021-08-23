Euro Gains 0.38% to $1.1746 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1746 dollars per euro (0.8514 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.38% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 4.72% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.36% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1734ET