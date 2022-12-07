Euro Gains 0.39% to $1.0507 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0507 dollars per euro (0.9518 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.39% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 8.28% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 9.49% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 7.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.61% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
