Euro Gains 0.39% to $1.0507 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0507 dollars per euro (0.9518 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 8.28% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.49% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 7.38% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.61% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

