Euro/dollar: 1.0585 dollars per euro (0.9448 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 5.16% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 10.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 3.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.07% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.10% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1736ET