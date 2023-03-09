Euro/dollar: 1.0585 dollars per euro (0.9448 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.39% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 5.16% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 10.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 3.69% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.07% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.10% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-09-23 1736ET