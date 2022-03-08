Log in
Euro Gains 0.40% to $1.0899 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0899 dollars per euro (0.9176 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 11.04% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.86% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.17% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.09% 0.66682 Delayed Quote.6.48%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.40% 1.20174 Delayed Quote.2.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.30942 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.92% 0.712281 Delayed Quote.3.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.67% 0.7755 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.26% 1.08943 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.10% 0.011929 Delayed Quote.1.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013011 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.51% 0.68 Delayed Quote.0.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.26% 0.917911 Delayed Quote.4.56%
