Euro Gains 0.40% to $1.0899 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0899 dollars per euro (0.9176 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.40% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
--Snaps a six session losing streak
--Off 11.04% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 8.42% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.86% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.17% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-08-22 1738ET