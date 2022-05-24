Log in
News: Latest News
Euro Gains 0.41% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk

05/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0736 dollars per euro (0.9315 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 1.62% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 12.37% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 3.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 12.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.60% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1735ET

