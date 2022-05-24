Euro Gains 0.41% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0736 dollars per euro (0.9315 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 1.62% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 22, 2022
--Off 12.37% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 3.40% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 12.37% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.76% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.60% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
