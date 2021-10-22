Euro Gains 0.41% to $1.1647 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1647 dollars per euro (0.8586 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro gained 0.41% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Today the euro gained 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 5.52% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.00% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.60% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.66% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1734ET