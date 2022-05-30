Euro Gains 0.42% to $1.0781 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0781 dollars per euro (0.9276 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.42% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.94% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 11.83% from its 52-week high of 1.2227 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 3.83% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.83% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.21% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1744ET