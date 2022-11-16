Euro Gains 0.44% to $1.0396 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0396 dollars per euro (0.9620 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.65% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 9.25% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan 13, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 8.59% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

