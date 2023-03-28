Euro/dollar: 1.0847 dollars per euro (0.9220 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro gained 0.44% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.79% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023
--Up seven of the past nine sessions
--Off 2.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 2.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.54% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.35% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-28-23 1737ET