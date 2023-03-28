Euro/dollar: 1.0847 dollars per euro (0.9220 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro gained 0.44% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.79% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 2.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1161 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1737ET