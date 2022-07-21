Log in
Euro Gains 0.45% to $1.0230 -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0230 dollars per euro (0.9776 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro gained 0.45% vs. the dollar

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Off 13.95% from its 52-week high of 1.1889 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 2.10% from its 52-week low of 1.002 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.09% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.43% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 10.05% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.67737 Delayed Quote.5.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.21% 1.17297 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.19924 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.30% 0.759977 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.7764 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.42% 1.02232 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.32% 0.012241 Delayed Quote.4.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.62443 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.41% 0.978167 Delayed Quote.12.06%
